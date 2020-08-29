Cleco restores power to almost half customers; in DeSoto Parish today

PINEVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –As of 11 a.m. Saturday, Cleco’s workers have restored power to more than 62,000 customers, which is almost half of the 140,000 customers who lost power as Hurricane Laura moved through the majority of Cleco’s service territory Thursday.



“We’re steadily making progress, and we’ll do our best to provide restoration updates on specific cities and towns, as this information becomes available,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management.

“It’s important that customers practice social distancing and not stop crews. Not only is it unsafe, it slows power restoration work.”

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, outages in Cleco’s northwest Louisiana parishes are as follows:

Desoto – 1,322

Natchitoches – 646

Red River – 44

Sabine – 6,363

Below are rundowns of progress in those parishes: