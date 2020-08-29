Cleco restores power to almost half customers; in DeSoto Parish today

PINEVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –As of 11 a.m. Saturday, Cleco’s workers have restored power to more than 62,000 customers, which is almost half of the 140,000 customers who lost power as Hurricane Laura moved through the majority of Cleco’s service territory Thursday.
“We’re steadily making progress, and we’ll do our best to provide restoration updates on specific cities and towns, as this information becomes available,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management.
“It’s important that customers practice social distancing and not stop crews. Not only is it unsafe, it slows power restoration work.”
As of 11 a.m. Saturday, outages in Cleco’s northwest Louisiana parishes are as follows:
Desoto – 1,322
Natchitoches – 646
Red River – 44
Sabine – 6,363
Below are rundowns of progress in those parishes:
- Inside the city limits of Mansfield and Coushatta, crews have restored power to all hospitals, nursing homes, water wells and critical infrastructure. Crews will be working within the city limits to restore power to remaining customers today.
- Crews are working on small pockets of power outages in the Village of Grand Cane, Gloster and the Village of Keachie and expect all customers who can accept power to be restored today.
- Crews will begin patrolling Campti and Clarence today and likely begin restoration efforts tomorrow.
- Crews are working in Many and Zwolle and expect to have power restored to critical infrastructure today. Then crews will continue restoration efforts focusing on residential and business customers.
- Deridder, Leesville, Rosepine, Dequincy and Oakdale are in the hardest hit parishes. Crews have started clearing trees, repairing broken poles and picking up downed lines; however, these areas will have extended power outages and the restoration will take multiple days.
- Toledo Bend, Toledo Town, Zwolle, Many and Lake Corridor areas are heavily wooded. Crews plan to begin patrolling and restoring power in these areas within the coming days.
- Crews are still gathering detailed information on cities and towns in these parishes through their damage assessments. Cleco will report updates on Facebook @ClecoPower and on its website at cleco.com when available.