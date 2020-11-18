Clinton Foundation honors SUSLA administrator

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Southern University vice chancellor will be honored Thursday by former U.S. President Bill Clinton’s foundation.

Melva Williams, vice chancellor for student affairs and enrollment management at SUSLA, is being honored for her commitment to prepare transformational leaders in higher education at the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Due to coronavirus concerns, this year’s Clinton Foundation’s benefit will be held virtually. As member of the Presidential Leadership Scholars community, Williams was featured as an “everyday hero” for her extraordinary work and contributions on pressing challenges facing the nation and the world.

Consistently working with students and colleagues across the Southern University System, Williams is passionate in her efforts to cultivate leaders in higher education, as well as to educate emerging leaders with the soft skills training needed to thrive in the 21st Century.