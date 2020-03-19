CLTCC committed to providing services to students

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Central Louisiana Technical Community College is continuing its efforts to “flatten the curve” regarding the spread of the COVID-19.

Thursday afternoon Chancellor James Sawtelle announced that effective immediately all CLTCC campus facilities are closed through March 27.

Sawtelle said, “As we all do our part in response to Coronavirus (COVID-19), we want to thank and commend everyone for your efforts in working towards a safer environment. Our primary focus is on continuing high-quality instruction and services to CLTCC students and stakeholders across Central Louisiana. In addition, CLTCC and I extend our heartfelt sentiments that all Central Louisiana residents remain in good stead during this season.”

The closure of all campus facilities is one of the number of adjustments the school is enacting to combat the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

CLTCC officials announced earlier this week the moving of spring break from the original dates in April to next week, March 23-27.

All CLTCC employees are currently working remotely and preparing for the delivery of online class instruction starting March 30.

Sawtelle said faculty and staff will remain accessible through phone calls, e-mails, online classrooms, and social media.

Sawtelle added, “Again, our mission is serving students by empowering our faculty and staff. We will continue to work remotely to best serve our students, staff, and community. We thank the community for its support and understanding during this process.”

School officials may be reached by e-mail at info@cltcc.edu or by telephone at (800) 278-9855.

Those who know the e-mail or contact number for individual CLTCC employees are welcome to contact them directly.

For further updates, please follow CLTCC’s social media or access the

latest updates online at www.CLTCC.edu.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.