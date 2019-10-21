Coach disarms student carrying shotgun, then hugs him

(KGW/NBC NEWS) — Newly released video shows security guard and football coach Keanon Lowe disarm a student who had brought a loaded shotgun to school to Oregon’s Parkrose High School.

Surveillance video shows Lowe back out of a room holding a shotgun in one hand and holding onto the student with the other hand. Someone runs to grab the gun away from Lowe. That’s when then-18-year-old Angel Granados-Diaz and Lowe embrace.

The video shows the officers arrive with guns drawn. Lowe and Granados-Diaz are sitting together on the floor when police move in to arrest Granados-Diaz.

In an interview last spring, Lowe said about the confrontation, “In that time I felt compassion for him. I had a real-life conversation. Obviously, he broke down and I wanted him to know I was there for him. I told him I was there to save him, I was there for a reason, and this is a life worth living.”

