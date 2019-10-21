Coach disarms student carrying shotgun, then hugs him

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(KGW/NBC NEWS) — Newly released video shows security guard and football coach Keanon Lowe disarm a student who had brought a loaded shotgun to school to Oregon’s Parkrose High School.

Surveillance video shows Lowe back out of a room holding a shotgun in one hand and holding onto the student with the other hand. Someone runs to grab the gun away from Lowe. That’s when then-18-year-old Angel Granados-Diaz and Lowe embrace.

The video shows the officers arrive with guns drawn. Lowe and Granados-Diaz are sitting together on the floor when police move in to arrest Granados-Diaz.

In an interview last spring, Lowe said about the confrontation, “In that time I felt compassion for him. I had a real-life conversation. Obviously, he broke down and I wanted him to know I was there for him. I told him I was there to save him, I was there for a reason, and this is a life worth living.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2Bx5kUE

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss