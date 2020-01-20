Coffee with the Mayor: Benton Mayor Shelly Horton, Jr.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Benton, Louisiana Mayor, Shelley Horton, Jr., joined us this morning for our weekly Coffee with the Mayor segment.

Mayor Horton talked about recovery efforts from severe storms last week.

He also shared how 2019 was for the town, and what he and his administration are looking forward to in 2020.

To find out more about the town of Benton, check out the interview above.

