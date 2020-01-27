Coffee with the Mayor: Bob Bruggeman of Texarkana, TX

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Texas Mayor Bob Bruggeman joined us this morning for our weekly Coffee with the mayor segment.

He talked about the recent sign lighting ceremony at the Grim Hotel in downtown Texarkana.

The hotel has been vacant since the 1990’s, but is being remodeled into downtown apartments.

Bruggeman also mentions other developmental projects the city has planned for the downtown area and the goals of the administration for 2020!

