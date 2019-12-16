Coffee with the Mayor: Bossier City Chief Administrative Officer, Pam Glorioso

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Community matters which is why we are the only station giving you a weekly Coffee with the Mayor segment. This week, Jeané Franseen sits down with Bossier City Chief Administrative Officer, Pam Glorioso, to talk several ongoing projects that will continue into the new year.

Among them are upgrades for parks and recreation, and road improvements such as the Swan Lake Road project and Walter O. Bigby Carriageway.

Watch the video above for the full conversation. And, for more on what’s going on with the mayor’s office, visit: http://www.bossiercity.org/

