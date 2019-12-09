Coffee with the Mayor: Coushatta Mayor, Dr. Johnny Cox

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Community matters which is why we are the only station giving you a weekly Coffee with the Mayor segment. This week, Jeané Franseen sits down with Coushatta Mayor Dr. Johnny Cox to talk about renovations to Front St., a newly revitalized park and the $7.1 million water and sewage project.

Mayor Cox also issues a PSA encouraging citizens to maintain their property and not litter.

Watch the video above for the full conversation. And, for more on what’s going on with the mayor’s office, visit: www.townofcoushatta.com

