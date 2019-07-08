Coffee with the Mayor: Coushatta Mayor Dr. Johnny Cox

Community matters which is why we are the only station giving you a weekly Coffee with the Mayor segment. This week, Karen Edwards sits down with Coushatta Mayor Dr. Johnny Cox to talk about renovations to Front St., a newly revitalized park and the $7.1 million water and sewage project.

Watch the video above for the full conversation. And, for more on what’s going on with the mayor’s office, visit: www.townofcoushatta.com

