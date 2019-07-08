Coffee with the Mayor: Coushatta Mayor Dr. Johnny Cox

Top Stories

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Community matters which is why we are the only station giving you a weekly Coffee with the Mayor segment. This week, Karen Edwards sits down with Coushatta Mayor Dr. Johnny Cox to talk about renovations to Front St., a newly revitalized park and the $7.1 million water and sewage project.

Watch the video above for the full conversation. And, for more on what’s going on with the mayor’s office, visit: www.townofcoushatta.com

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss