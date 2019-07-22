Coffee with the Mayor: Homer Mayor Dr. Xanthe Seals

(KTAL/KMSS) SHREVEPORT, La. – Community matters which is why we are the only station giving you a weekly Coffee with the Mayor segment. This week, Jeané Franseen sits down with Homer Mayor Dr. Xanthe Seals to talk about how she and the police department are working to fight blight and how your tax dollars are being put to good use to beautify the community.

for more on what's going on with the mayor's office, visit: www.townofhomer.com

