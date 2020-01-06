Coffee with the Mayor: Jefferson, Texas Mayor Charles Haggard

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Community matters which is why we are the only station giving you a weekly Coffee with the Mayor segment. This week, Jeané Franseen sits down with Jefferson, Texas Mayor Charles Haggard.

Mayor Haggard recaps 2019 and says what he and his administration are looking forward to in 2020. Watch the video above for the full conversation. And, for more on what’s going on with the mayor’s office, visit: www.jeffersontexas.us

