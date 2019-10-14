Coffee with the Mayor: Minden, LA Mayor Terry Gardner

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Community matters, which is why we are the only place bringing you a weekly Coffee with the Mayor segment. This week, Jeané Franseen sits down with Minden, LA Mayor, Terry Gardner.

Mayor Gardner discusses the Fibrebond corporation committing to stay in the area, the grand opening for Catamaran Industries, and the “making it clean” campaign/citywide clean up.

The mayor also discussed upcoming festivals in Minden.

To learn more about what’s going on in Minden, head to http://www.mindenusa.com/

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.