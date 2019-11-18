Coffee with the Mayor: Natchitoches Mayor, Lee Posey

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Community matters, which is why we are the only place bringing you a weekly Coffee with the Mayor segment. This week, Jeané Franseen sits down with Natchitoches Mayor, Lee Posey.

Mayor Posey shares all of the exciting festivals and events going on in Natchitoches this holiday season.

For a full breakdown of the holidays and events, click on the following link: www.natchitocheschristmas.com

