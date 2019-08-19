Coffee with the Mayor: Natchitoches Mayor Lee Posey

Community matters, which is why we’re the only station giving you a weekly Coffee with the Mayor segment. Each week, we sit down with mayors from across the Arklatex to see what’s being done to improve local communities. This week, Jeané Franseen sits down with Natchitoches Mayor Lee Posey.

Mayor Posey talks about the recently launched “Go Natchitoches” app, which can keep you up-to-date on what’s going on across the city. The app will also be an easy way to keep up with upcoming festivals, including the annual Zydeco Festival and upcoming Meat Pie Festival.

He also talks about the recently renovated Riverfront, which will enhance the fall festival experience while also improving the quality of life for locals. And, he gives an update on the construction of a multi-million dollar sports and recreation park set to open next year.

For more information watch both videos or visit: www.natchitochesla.gov/government/mayor