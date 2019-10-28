Coffee with the Mayor: Texarkana, AR Mayor Allen Brown

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Community matters, which is why we are the only place bringing you a weekly Coffee with the Mayor segment. This week, Jeané Franseen sits down with Texarkana, AR Mayor, Allen Brown.

Mayor Brown discusses the passage of the new downtown entertainment district and grant funding that was approved to renovate the boys and girls club.

To learn more about what’s going on in Texarkana, AR, head to http://arkansas.txkusa.org/

