Coke launches subscription service

(CNN) — It took only three hours for Coca-cola to sell out of its new subscription service.

On Monday the soda company launched “The Coca-Cola Insiders Club.”

The club gives members the chance to taste some of the 20-plus new drinks coming in 2020 without waiting for them to hit the stores.

People could select from two payment options for a six-month membership.

The first option charged $10 a month and the second was $50 prepaid with one month free.

Coke was only offering one thousand memberships.

But there is still hope for those wanting a subscription.

The company said people can join the waiting list to be notified when more subscription spots open up.

