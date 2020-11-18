Cold & Alone: 9-year-old rescued after spending 3 days alone in wilderness

(WSMV/NBC News) – A 9-year-old Tennessee boy is back at home after spending three days alone in the wilderness.

A rescue team found Jordan Gorman less than a mile from his home Tuesday afternoon.

The boy had constructed a small shelter out of a tarp he found, which helped him survive two nights of frigid temperatures.

Even though he was “cold and hungry,” Jordan is in “pretty good spirits,” Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said.

Search crews focused their efforts on a heavily wooded area along with the Cheatham and Davidson County line. Jordan’s parents said he ran off after around noon on Sunday.

Gorman was found alive by Kentucky’s Christian County Rescue Team. They said they were about to turn around when one of them saw a blue tarp in the distance.

“As I got close to the tarp and noticed there was a mass in it, naturally the worst was going through my head initially, until the tarp moved and it was just the biggest ‘Holy crap, I got him!’ and it’s exactly what I said on the radio,” said Matthew Reese of the Christian County Rescue Team.

Read more: https://bit.ly/38T7Ma1