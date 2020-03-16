College Board cancels May SAT in response to the coronavirus

NEW YORK (KTAL/KMSS) — In response to the rapidly evolving situation around the coronavirus, the College Board is canceling the May 2 SAT administration.

Makeup exams for the March 14 administration, scheduled March 28, are also canceled.

Registered students will receive refunds.

The College Board will provide future additional SAT testing opportunities for students as soon as feasible in place of canceled administrations. They will be as flexible as possible to give students the best chance to show their skills and stay on the path to college.

So far, the June 6 SAT administration has not been canceled and will continue to assess its status with the health and safety of students and educators as our top priority.

The College Board is working with local partners, and will soon share information about weekday school-based administrations this spring of the SAT, PSAT 10, and PSAT 8/9.

To help students keep their college readiness skills sharp when many schools are closed, the College Board and Khan Academy will continue to provide free resources online, including full-length practice tests and personalized learning tools at khanacademy.org/sat.

Together with the member schools and colleges, the College Board will be flexible, thoughtful, and collaborative in exploring ways to continue to support student learning and provide opportunities to test during this challenging time.

In the coming days, the College Board will share additional information and details directly with registered students and test centers. A webpage with regularly posted information about the impact of the virus on the SAT can be found here.

The College Board is also developing tools to mitigate the impact of school closures on students in the Advanced Placement Program. All AP students and teachers will be able to draw on the free online resources provided to every AP classroom this fall.

Additional resources will be made easily accessible to AP students and teachers through mobile phones and other devices. These include free online AP lessons and review sessions from some of the top AP teachers in the country.

The AP Program is finalizing streamlined AP Exam options that would allow students to test at home, depending on the situation in May. Work is underway to give every AP student the opportunity to claim the college credit they’ve earned.

The AP Program will communicate the details of these additional solutions to educators and students by March 20. Click here for the latest information from the AP Program.

The College Board will remain focused on student safety and ensuring all students have the tools they need to work, and opportunities to receive the credit they have earned, during this challenging time.

