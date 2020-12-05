Commission votes to add historical texts to walls around Caddo Confederate monument

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Confederate monument is expected to be removed from the courthouse grounds next year, but commissioners vote to make some changes to the walls surrounding it.



Commissioners approved adding historical texts to the temporary walls around the monument.

The group voted to direct administration to place the Gettysburg Address, God Bless America, The Pledge of Allegiance, The Star Spangled Banner, God Bless America, The Bill of Rights and Lift Every Voice and Sing.

Veteran and Commissioner Ken Epperson pushed for the updates to the walls, but John Paul Young questioned the action because of the timing.

“This structure is about to come down. The monument is about to be moved. I think the less we touch it, the better. I don’t think we should decorate it further. We should let it go away.”



The parish’s legal department will be moving forward in January with the bidding process for the monument’s removal.