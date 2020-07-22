Commissioner Jackson has concerns with Confederate monument settlement

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson says the Confederate Monument controversy isn’t settled, just yet.



“I just don’t believe that taxpayers should be on the hook for erecting symbols to the Confederacy.”

During an interview Tuesday, Jackson told KTAL/KMSS he’s not going to support using taxpayer dollars to reconstruct a monument that’s a tribute to the Confederacy.

He says he’s proposing legislation to forbid the parish from using taxpayer dollars to support building or reconstructing Confederate statues.

“It’s their monument. They really should be responsible for moving it. I think they should meet us half way. If we’re going to help them move it they should be responsible for putting it back up, wherever they’re going to put it up on private property.”



Jackson says his resolution will go before the commission in two weeks.