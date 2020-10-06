Commissioner proposes $75k community policing initiative

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish Commissioner is looking to provide some help to the Shreveport Police Department.



Commissioner Lynn Cawthorne discussed a community policing project during Monday’s work session.

The parish would provide up to $75,000 for the initiative. Cawthorne says the plan calls for three safe houses in high crime areas. He says based on recommendations from Chief Ben Raymond they would be established in Cedar Grove, Hollywood and Mooretown.

“The intent is to create an atmosphere where community policing involves the community.”



He adds the safe houses would give officers a place to park their units, complete reports and meet with neighbors.

If the resolution is passed by commissioners it would also fund training for crisis intervention and procedural justice training.

Chief Raymond will be at Thursday’s meeting to answer questions surrounding this proposed initiative.