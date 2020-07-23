Commissioner & sorority distributing free masks in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Commissioner Roy Burrell and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Delta Lambda Omega Chapter are hosting a free mask pickup this weekend.

The mask distribution will take place on Saturday, July 25th between 8am and 10am. The drive-through pickup will be in the parking lot of the Ivy Crown Community Services building located at 3820 Greenwood Road.

One package will be given per household, while supplies last for people living in the Caddo Heights, Queensborough and Country Club neighborhoods in District 5.