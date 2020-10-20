Commissioners discuss Caddo’s one early voting location

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Long early voting lines prompt Caddo Parish officials to request information on emergency provisions from the Louisiana Secretary of State.

Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson shared his thoughts on Caddo Parish having only one early voting location during Monday’s virtual work session.



“I feel embarrassed for our parish, because we only got this one location.”



Caddo Parish administrator, Woody Wilson called the Secretary of State’s office Monday morning. Wilson was told it takes 90 days for them to establish an additional voting site. He’s still waiting for a response on any emergency measures that can be taken.

Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts is hoping something can be done for early voters. She inquired about the Secretary of State making special provisions because of a pandemic and public health emergency.

“I believe there’s still time. As I’ve said before. We’ve been able to make accommodations overnight with a lot of things, so I think that this is one that requires extreme measures as well.”



Between Friday and Saturday 11,000 voters cast their ballots early in Caddo Parish.

Here’s a look at estimated population totals along with the number of early voting locations for parishes throughout Louisiana.

Caddo 254, 969 – 1

Bossier 116,979 – 2

Ouachita 153,720 – 2

Calcasieu 194,138 – 3

Lafayette 221,578 – 3

East Baton Rouge 440,171 – 5