Community leaders urging neighbors to stay at home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Five Shreveport neighborhoods are being called hot spots for COVID-19.

Shreveport community leaders are coming together encouraging their neighbors to follow the social distancing guidelines and adhere to the stay at home order.

Mooretown, Western Hills, Sunset Acres, Queensborough and Martin Luther King are considered COVID-19 hotspots.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says the city is tracking complaints from the Shreveport Police Department and they’re receiving data on the number of positive cases.

“It’s no need to panic. It’s no need to be afraid. As long as we are all doing the right things, encouraging those to our left and our right to do the right thing we’ll be fine.”

Perkins says there’s a direct correlation between the areas where large gatherings are occurring and locations with confirmed cases.

Irma Rogers wants people in her community to make some drastic changes.

“I know it’s very difficult because we like to gather socially, but this is not the time to do it. It’s just not the time. Can’t do it right now. Too many lives are at stake.”