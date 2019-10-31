Community meeting on Shreveport’s bond proposal set for next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents will be given another opportunity to learn more about Shreveport’s $186 million bond proposal.

The Historic South Highlands Neighborhood Association will hold a community meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4 at Southfield School on 1100 Southfield Rd.

The bond proposal, which will appear on the Nov. 16 ballot, includes funding for a new headquarters building for Shreveport Police and new vehicles for the Shreveport Fire Department.

