Community meeting tonight on Shreveport bond proposal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport residents will get another opportunity to find out more about the $186 million bond proposal.

A community meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at the A.B. Palmer Community Center on 547 E. 79th St.

The bond proposal, which will appear on the Nov. 16 ballot, includes funding for a new headquarters building for Shreveport Police and new vehicles for the Shreveport Fire Department.

Future meetings will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following park recreation centers on the respective dates:

  • Thursday, Oct. 17 – Bilberry 1902 Alabama Ave.
  • Thursday, Oct. 29 – West Shreveport Alliance at Bill Cockrell

Click here to view the 2019 bond proposal

