Community remembers beloved coach

The community gathers to remember a man shot to death by a stranger, allegedly after an argument over a parking spot.

Roderick Gaut was a husband and a father, but he was also the beloved coach of the 318 Outlaws youth football team.

Thursday night blue and yellow balloons were released at Bill Cockrell park. The colors represent the team’s colors.

More than 200 people filled the park for the vigil. We were told, it was the coaches from his opposing teams that pushed for them all to come together to remember Gaut.

Kina Harris says, “I know that Roderick is proud. I know that he’s touched, because this is exactly what he would have wanted to see. He was all about the kids. He was all about the game and that man had a love of sports unlike none other.”

Funeral services for Gaut will be held at one o’clock Saturday afternoon at Word of God Ministries in Shreveport.

A gofundme page page has been set up for his family.