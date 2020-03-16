Community Foundation creates coronavirus emergency fund

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Community Foundation of North Louisiana is doing what it can to help nonprofits impacted by the coronavirus.

The fund will award grants to nonprofits whose operations in support of elders and other vulnerable populations have been stressed by the outbreak.

“As the coronavirus is likely in its early stages in North Louisiana, it is imperative that we work together to support our vital nonprofits who will be called upon to increase their capacity,” said Kristi Gustavson, CEO of CFNLA.

Click here to donate to the fund or contact the Community Foundation at info@cfnla.org.

