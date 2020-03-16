Breaking News
Gov. Edwards closes bars, movie theaters, limits restaurant capacity
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Community Foundation creates coronavirus emergency fund

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Community Foundation (Courtesy: Facebook)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Community Foundation of North Louisiana is doing what it can to help nonprofits impacted by the coronavirus.

The fund will award grants to nonprofits whose operations in support of elders and other vulnerable populations have been stressed by the outbreak. 

“As the coronavirus is likely in its early stages in North Louisiana, it is imperative that we work together to support our vital nonprofits who will be called upon to increase their capacity,” said Kristi Gustavson, CEO of CFNLA. 

Click here to donate to the fund or contact the Community Foundation at info@cfnla.org. 

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Trending Stories

Don't Miss