Company allows employees to bring all kinds of pets to work

(CNN) — There are some forward-thinking companies that let employees bring a well-behaved dog to work.

But a Denver company is opening its doors to all kinds of pets, from pigs to pythons.

Yeah you show off buddy.

At Four Winds Interactive, they’re giving new meaning to the term corporate jungle.

We all know that when people are you know happy they’re more productive and a lot of times that has to do with their animals.

And when we say animals Frogs, snakes, tarantulas, and a scorpion. Really big lizards. Did I say pigs? Okay pigs. Yeah. That’s most of it.

A pig named Kevin Bacon and Madrid the Macaw and Sugar Ray the Chameleon.

They’ve all clocked in at four winds.

This is Princess Buttercup. She is an albino python. She’s really sweet.

Four Winds is among a growing number of companies that sees the value in animals for things like employee engagement and stress reduction.

It’s just like a nice energizing thing for all of the employees really. This is pretty much what he does.

Sam Adams can still get her work done while holding Jared, but that may not be true of every employee.

Some might have allergies or arachanphobia.

I don’t really bring the scorpion to work much.

Workers compensation company Pinnacol Assurance says businesses are liable for the health and safety of their human workers.

Make sure that their employees have those skills to understand animal behavior. Not everyone has had a dog in their life. They might not understand what that dog is doing is signifying something that could harm them.

Having some rules in place like requiring pets to have their shots and making sure the animals aren’t aggressive can prevent injuries.

Because this guy certainly makes being cooped up in the office all day more interesting.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.