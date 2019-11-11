Company recalls 25K pounds pizza toppings over listeria contamination

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — Pizza topping brand Ezzo Sausage Company is recalling 25-thousand pounds of meat following possible listeria contamination.

The Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service made the announcement on Sunday.

The ready-to-eat meats include sliced pepperoni, chopped pepperoni, and sausage.

The recalled products were made on Oct. 29, Oct. 30, and Nov. 5.

Eating food contaminated with listeria can cause fevers, headaches, and loss of balance.

The USDA wants restaurants that bought these products to throw them out or return them.

So far, no one has gotten sick from the meats.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories