Company recalls soup products produced without benefit of import inspection

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Canadian company is recalling over 3,300 pounds of meat and poultry soup products that were not presented for import re-inspection.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday that BCI Foods, Inc., a Quebec, Canada firm, is recalling meat and poultry soup items that were imported on July 17, 2019.

The following products are subject to recall: View labels here

19-oz. cans containing “chef’s cupboard CLASSIC HOMESTYLE CHICKEN & WILD RICE” with a “BB/MA 2021 MR 04” date and code “EST 142 602 19 064” on the bottom of the cans.

19-oz. cans containing “chef’s cupboard CLASSIC HOMESTYLE ITALIAN-STYLE WEDDING with Meatballs & Chicken” with a “BB/MA 2021 MR 03” date and code “EST 142 603 19 063” on the bottom of the cans.

18.8-oz. cans containing “chef’s cupboard CHUNKY BEEF with COUNTRY VEGETABLES” with a “BB/MA 2020 SE 25” date and code “EST 142 613 18 269” on the bottom of the cans.

18.8-oz. cans containing “chef’s cupboard CHUNKY SIRLOIN BURGER with COUNTRY VEGETABLES” with a “BB/MA 2021 FE 18” date and code “EST 142 614 19 049” on the bottom of the cans.

The products subject to recall do not bear the USDA mark of inspection but bear Canada’s establishment number “142” within the Canadian mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to Aldi stores in New York and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS monitoring activities of imported products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact John St. Germain, Vice President of Sales, BCI Foods Inc., at (416) 882-3513.

Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline is (888) 674-6854. It is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

