Company voluntarily expands tuna recall in LA, TX

COOPER CITY, FL (KTAL/KMSS) — A seafood company has voluntarily expanded a recall of their tuna products in multiple states including Louisiana and Texas.

Mical Seafood, Inc. of Cooper City, FL, recently announced that it was recalling frozen, wild-caught yellowfin Tuna Loins, Tuna Poke, Tuna Steaks, Tuna Ground Meat, and Tuna Saku (products of Vietnam) due to potentially elevated levels of histamine.

Elevated levels of histamines can produce an allergic reaction called scombroid fish poisoning that may result in symptoms that can generally appear within minutes to several hours after eating the affected fish.

The most common symptoms of histamine or scombroid fish poisoning are tingling or burning sensation in the mouth, facial swelling, rash, hives and itchy skin, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; these symptoms usually resolve within several hours without medical intervention.

However, each individual may experience symptoms differently. If symptoms are severe an individual should seek immediate medical attention for treatment.

These tuna products were wholesaled to customers in AL, CA, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NJ, NV, NY, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, and WI.

ALL LOTS WITH PRODUCTION DATES: 04/01/2019 TO 05/31/2019

Customers who received products with the listed Production Dates of: 04/01/2019 to 05/31/2019 should not consume them. Inventory should be quarantined until returned to the supplier or to Mical Seafood, Inc.

Customers with questions or concerns may contact the company’s Recall Team: (Jennifer Gonzalez or Margarita Alzugaray) by calling (954) 935-0133, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern Time.