Confederate monument in front of Texas state capitol vandalized with paint

Austin, Texas (KXAN) – A statue in front of the Texas Capitol was vandalized with red paint Sunday morning.

The “Confederate Dead” monument in front of the Capitol along Eleventh Street had red paint splattered on one side, while the other side had the word ‘racists’ written with spray paint.

The monument was erected in 1903 as a memorial for Texas Confederate soldiers.

There is no word yet as to when exactly the vandalism happened. The monument has since been cleaned.
 

