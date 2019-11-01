Congress moving forward with impeachment

(NBC News) For only the fourth time in history, Congress is moving forward with a formal impeachment investigation of a president.

“What is at stake in all of this is nothing less than our Democracy,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

“It’s a sad day because nobody comes to Congress to impeach a President of the United States, no one,” she added.

The House voted Thursday to take the investigation into President Trump into a public phase.

The resolution outlining the process permits public hearings, allows staff attorneys to question witnesses, and enables the president or his counsel to participate in the proceedings.

Republicans and the president have complained about a process that has so far played out behind closed doors.

The proceedings will largely focus on the controversial call between President Trump the president of Ukraine, and questions of whether there was an abuse of power when in pressuring a foreign country to dig up dirt on a political rival in exchange for military aid.

