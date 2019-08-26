Congressman Mike Johnson hosting two hall meetings this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Congressman Mike Johnson will be hosting two local town halls this week.

The town halls will be in Bienville and Claiborne Parishes.

Bienville Parish Town Hall

WHERE:

Bienville Parish Courthouse

Police Jury Meeting Room

100 Courthouse Drive

Arcadia, LA 71001

WHEN:

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

Claiborne Parish Town Hall

WHERE:

Homer Library

909 Edgewood Drive

Homer, LA 71040

WHEN:

Thursday, August 29, 2019

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. CT

