Congressman Mike Johnson hosting two hall meetings this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Congressman Mike Johnson will be hosting two local town halls this week.
The town halls will be in Bienville and Claiborne Parishes.
Bienville Parish Town Hall
WHERE:
Bienville Parish Courthouse
Police Jury Meeting Room
100 Courthouse Drive
Arcadia, LA 71001
WHEN:
Tuesday, August 27, 2019
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT
Claiborne Parish Town Hall
WHERE:
Homer Library
909 Edgewood Drive
Homer, LA 71040
WHEN:
Thursday, August 29, 2019
9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. CT
