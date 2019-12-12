Congressman Mike Johnson votes “yes” on defense bill

WASHINGTON (News Release) – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04), whose district is home to Barksdale Air Force Base (AFB) and Fort Polk Army Base (AB), voted in favor of a $738 billion defense bill that delivers on key Louisiana priorities, including:

Increased pay for military service members

Improved housing for military families

Engine replacements for B-52s at Barksdale AFB

The extension of an innovative, cost-saving pilot program that has allowed Fort Polk AB to partner with local businesses for services and infrastructure improvements

Occupational licensing reimbursements for military spouses

The repeal of the so-called “Widow’s Tax” on military survivor benefits

“This defense bill is a win for our men and women in uniform, a win for our military families and a win for Louisiana,” said Johnson. “I’m proud to support a bill that does so much to strengthen our military and keep our nation safe. Congress ought to be spending a lot more time on important work like this and a lot less on the politically-motivated, partisan nonsense the majority party is currently obsessed with.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.