Construction to start on LA 153 in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) says that on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, construction will begin on LA 153 in Natchitoches Parish.

This work will begin at the intersection of LA 153 and LA 9 and proceed northwest for 3.456 miles to the intersection of LA 153 and Five Forks Road in Creston.



The intent of the project is to replace existing drainage structures, apply in-place cement in the base and subgrade layers, apply lime treatment to the subgrade, and then place a two lift asphalt surface treatment, followed by permanent striping on the roadway and other related work.



The contractor will be required to maintain thru traffic at all times, but periodic lane closures and delays can be expected. The public is advised to remain alert to construction signs and changing roadway conditions.



The project was awarded to the low bidder, Madden Contracting Co., LLC, in the amount of $2,887,958.64. The work associated with this project should take approximately 60 working days to complete.

