Consumer Watch: Home Warranties

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Learn the latest, local business and consumer news with our weekly Consumer Watch segment. This week, President of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for Northwest Louisiana, Andy Fisher, has a warning for you when it comes to your home warranty.

A home warranty is a policy that you can take with a company to help you pay for any type of appliance that has problems.

Fisher says the BBB has received complaints from people who are getting calls from people, pretending to be mortgage companies. However, they are scammers. Watch the video for more on how to protect yourself from these kinds of scams.

