Consumer Watch: Malware Warning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Learn the latest, local business and consumer news with our weekly Consumer Watch segment. This week, President of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for Northwest Louisiana, Andy Fisher, has a malware warning.

Malware is a bug that has malicious intent on your computer. Fisher says don’t click on something if you’re not sure you’re on the right website, be sure that website is secure, and make sure that it’s https. Watch the video for more on how to protect yourself from these kinds of scams.

