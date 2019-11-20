Consumer Watch: Phony Bank Text Messages

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Learn the latest, local business and consumer news with our weekly Consumer Watch segment. This week, President of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for Northwest Louisiana, Andy Fisher, explains a scam involving banks.

Fisher says the scammers text you, pretending to be someone from your bank, saying your account has been locked. He says do NOT give the person your banking information. Watch the video for more on how to protect yourself from these kinds of scams.

