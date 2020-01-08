Consumer Watch: President Donald Trump cracks down on robocalls

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Learn the latest, local business and consumer news with our weekly Consumer Watch segment. This week, President of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for Northwest Louisiana, Andy Fisher, has a warning regarding robocalls.

Fisher says the BBB has received a great number of complaints from people who receiving robocalls. However, he says President Donald Trump signed a bill into law Monday, aiming to crack down on robocalls. Watch the video for more on how to protect yourself from these kinds of scams.

