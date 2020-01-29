Consumer Watch: Social Media Ads

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Learn the latest, local business and consumer news with our weekly Consumer Watch segment. This week, President of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for Northwest Louisiana, Andy Fisher, has a warning for you when it comes to social media ads.

Fisher says watch out for the ads that claim to support charities that may not exist.

He adds, to also watch out for counterfeit items.

Watch the video for more on how to protect yourself from these kinds of scams.

