Contentious moments between Minden City Council & Mayor

MINDEN, La (KTAL/KMSS) – It was a contentious few hours for Minden City Council as they met for a planning meeting for the first time in several months.

There were numerous disagreements between council members and the mayor from the start of the meeting.

The council members and other city employees met for about three hours. During that time they discussed the city’s audit and the most controversial item, the city’s employee manual.

Councilwoman Terika Williams-Walker expressed concerns about the mayor not calling a workshop in three months according to her.

“So we’re just getting this. We had no knowledge so this is how it has gone in the past because we haven’t had a workshop.”

Walker believes the council members aren’t given the opportunity to prepare for meetings, because they aren’t able to discuss agenda items ahead of time during a council work shop.

The next council meeting is Monday, December 2nd.