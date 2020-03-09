Continued: Trial of trio accused in death of SPD officer Chatéri Payne

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The three men accused in the death of a Shreveport Police officer will have to wait longer for their day in court after one of the defendants’ attorney withdrew from the case.

Tre’veon Anderson, Glen Frierson and Lawrence Pierre were scheduled to go on trial today for second-degree murder in the January 2019 homicide of Shreveport Police Officer Chatéri Payne.

Payne was shot multiple times outside of a home in the 1600 block of Midway Avenue. At the time of the shooting, Payne was in uniform and headed in to work her overnight shift.

Anderson, who is the father of Payne’s young child, is accused of shooting Payne outside the home they shared as she was leaving for her job as a patrol officer.

Pierre and Frierson are believed to have been accomplices.

