Cooper Tire plant to remain closed in Texarkana

FINDLAY, Ohio (KTAL/KMSS) – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company has announced that all U.S. plants including the Texarkana facility will remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday company officials said the locations in Texarkana, AR, Clarksdale and Tupelo, MS and Findlay, OH will remain closed for at least another two weeks. They will continue to monitor the situation and adjust timing as necessary.

Plants in Europe also continue to be temporarily closed.

Meanwhile Cooper Tire plans to restart operations at its tire manufacturing plant in El Salto, Mexico beginning April 13.

Measures to protect the health and safety of employees, including social distancing, additional cleaning and disinfecting of facilities, restricted visitor access and other necessary steps will be in effect as employees return to work. The coronavirus outbreak forced the plant to temporarily close on March 21.

The company’s plants in China continue to operate.

Cooper believes it has sufficient supply of product in inventory, and the company’s distribution centers continue to operate and flow product to customers.

