Coronavirus: Americans evacuated from China, quarantined in Texas, Nebraska

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Hundreds of Americans being evacuated from China over a viral outbreak will be quarantined in Texas and Nebraska.

Officials said Thursday that in Texas, Lackland Air Force Base was preparing to quarantine as many as 250 people who could arrive soon as Friday.

Seventy Americans will be flown into Omaha and quarantined at a nearby Nebraska National Guard training base.

Officials in both Texas and Nebraska said that all of the evacuees should be healthy when they arrive from Wuhan, China, the center of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Evacuees will be quarantined for 14 days and monitored closely for any signs of illness. Anyone who shows signs of illness would be brought to a hospital for treatment and isolation.

