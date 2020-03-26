1  of  2
2,305 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths reported in La., including first in Caddo Parish Barksdale AFB confirms 3 COVID-19 cases on base, increases health protection condition level
Gov. Hutchinson, ADH Secretary update on state’s COVID-19 response
Coronavirus claims life of Shreveport Veteran

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport Veteran, who was a patient at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, has passed way due to complications from COVID-19.

According to Overton Brooks, the patient, who was in their 60s, died on Wednesday.

VA officials said their thoughts and prayers are shared with this patient’s family and friends during this difficult time.

NOTE: Gov. John Bel Edwards is set for a briefing on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Thursday at 2:30 p.m. We will stream it live here and on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

2,305 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths reported in La., including first in Caddo Parish

Meanwhile the VA has proactively implemented appropriate measures to ensure the safest health care environment for each Veteran, visitor and employee.

These measures include multi-channel outreach to Veterans and staff, clinical screening at VA health care facilities, as well as protective procedures for patients admitted to community living centers and spinal cord injury units.

Per CDC guidance and VA protocols, patients known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.

Veterans and staff are encouraged to take everyday preventive actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.
  • Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
  • If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.

Information for Veterans is here: https://www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/72615/vas-recommendations-help-slow-covid-19-virus/

For CDC updates, please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

