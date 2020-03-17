Coronavirus concerns forces 2 more casinos to close in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two more Arkansas casinos are closing temporarily because of concerns about the coronavirus.

Southland Casino Racing in West Memphis and Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff say they are temporarily closing their facilities over concerns about the coronavirus, which causes the disease called COVID-19.

Oaklawn announced Sunday it was closing its casino after holding races without spectators on site.

Arkansas has had 22 coronavirus cases.

