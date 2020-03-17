Breaking News
Louisiana COVID-19 cases rise to 171, now 4 deaths
1  of  2
Live Now
AR Gov. Hutchinson, Secretary Smith coronavirus update in West Memphis White House coronavirus task force Tuesday briefing
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus concerns forces 2 more casinos to close in Arkansas

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two more Arkansas casinos are closing temporarily because of concerns about the coronavirus.

Southland Casino Racing in West Memphis and Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff say they are temporarily closing their facilities over concerns about the coronavirus, which causes the disease called COVID-19.

Oaklawn announced Sunday it was closing its casino after holding races without spectators on site.

Arkansas has had 22 coronavirus cases.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Trending Stories

Don't Miss