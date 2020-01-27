Coronavirus confirmed in Arizona

(KPNX) A person who is part of the Arizona State University community is the first in the state to be diagnosed with the coronavirus, raising the number of confirmed U.S. cases of the new pneumonia-like virus from China to five.

The Arizona Department of Health Services and Maricopa County Department of Health announced the diagnosis in a press release on Sunday.

The person who was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus had recently traveled from Wuhan, China, just like the other four U.S. patients who have been diagnosed. Health officials wouldn’t say whether the person is a student or staff member ASU.

Dr. Cara Christ, director at the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, said the person affected had been following news of the virus and called their healthcare provider when they thought they could be impacted.

That person has been in voluntary isolation since going to the doctor to keep the illness from spreading.

“Very similar to any other type of communicable disease outbreak that we normally run such as measles or food borne illness,” Christ explained. “They will be following up with individuals that they believe are close contacts with them.”

