Coronavirus death toll rises to 9, over 440 infected

WUHAN, China (CNN) – The Wuhan Corona-virus that’s spreading primarily in Asia has now killed nine people and infected 440 others in China.

Officials have been racing to contain the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the city of Wuhan has set up even stricter screening measures to stop the virus from spreading even further.

The World Health Organization will meet Wednesday to determine if the virus represents a global health emergency.

Around the world, airports are implementing more health screenings on travelers from Wuhan, China — the outbreak’s epicenter.

And North Korea has banned tourists from entering as a precaution.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.